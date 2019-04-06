Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

77-year-old man disrupts shinkansen services after walking on tracks

0 Comments
NAGANO, Japan

A 77-year-old man was arrested Friday night after allegedly trespassing on railway tracks of the Hokuriku shinkansen (bullet train) line in central Japan and disrupting bullet train services, police and the railway operator said.

Katsuichi Sakurai was found crouching inside a tunnel at around 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after alighting at Sakudaira station in Nagano Prefecture, they said Saturday. He is believed to have walked about 10 kilometers from the station.

The police arrested Sakurai for violating the shinkansen safety law by trespassing on the tracks. He has admitted to the allegation, they said.

East Japan Railway Co stopped the bullet trains on the Hokuriku line twice between Takasaki and Nagano stations while the police and station workers searched for Sakurai.

More than 9,000 passengers were affected by the delays and a cancelled train, according to the railway operator.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

6 Ways To Change Your Look This Spring (And Feel Totally Awesome)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Culture

Check out these costumes from Kyoto University’s cosplay-themed graduation

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Driving In Japan: From Obtaining Your License To Navigating The Roads

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN