Elderly man found dead in Tokushima apartment

Police in Tokushima City said that a 76-year-old man, who was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday, was murdered.

Kenji Yabu was found collapsed in the kitchen of his apartment, NHK reported. Police said an autopsy revealed the cause of death as traumatic hemopneumothorax resulting from a blow to the chest. There were also bruises on both arms and legs but no signs of external bleeding, police said.

Yabu was clad in a T-shirt and long pants, police said. They also said that a fire extinguisher had been sprayed into the apartment from outside through the newspaper box.

Yabu lived alone. A Tokushima City employee visited his apartment on business on Wednesday and reported to police when he was unable to contact Yabu.

Yabu was last seen outside his residence on August 2.

