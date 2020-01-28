Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elderly man stabs wife, then himself

1 Comment
AICHI

A 79-year-old man stabbed his wife and then himself at their home in Tokai, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, the man called his eldest son at around 7:05 a.m. and said he had stabbed his wife and then himself, Sankei Shimbun reported. The son called 110.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found the man and his wife, who is in her late 70s or early 80s, both bleeding from stab wounds. They were taken to hospital where they remain unconscious. A blood-stained knife was found in the apartment.

