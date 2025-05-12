 Japan Today
Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

15-year-old boy arrested over fatal stabbing of 84-year-old woman on Chiba street

CHIBA

Police in Chiba City on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of fatally stabbing an 84-year-old woman on a street on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 5:10 p.m. and said that an elderly woman was lying on her side on the street in Wakaba Ward, unconscious and bleeding from a wound in her back and from the side of her head, NHK reported.

The woman, Yayoi Takahashi, was taken to hospital but died about 90 minutes after arrival.

Police detained the boy, who lives near the scene of the crime, for voluntary questioning on Monday morning and arrested him in the afternoon. He surfaced as a suspect after police examined surveillance camera footage taken near the scene of the crime.

It is believed that the boy and Takahashi did not know each other.

The scene of the stabbing is in a residential area about one kilometer east of Tsuga Station on the JR Sobu Main Line.


Unbelievable and incredibly upsetting to read this kind of crime yet again.

