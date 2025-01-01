 Japan Today
crime

Elderly woman, man found dead in Chiba home in apparent murder-suicide

CHIBA

A woman in her 90s and her son, who was in his 70s were found dead in their home in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, an acquaintance of the woman called 110 at around 5 p.m., saying, "I visited the house of the woman who had returned from a nursing home, but there was no response. I can't get in touch with her son either,” TV Asahi reported.

Police went to the home at 8:05 p.m. and found the bodies. The woman was lying in her futon in her room on the first floor, and her son had apparently hanged himself from the stairs. They were both declared dead at the scene.

Police said the woman’s body had no external injuries and added that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

