Elderly woman robbed by intruders

Several men broke into a home in Ayase City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday and robbed a woman in her 80s of cash.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Police said that three intruders woke up the woman, who lives alone, and threatened her with a knife, demanding she hand over money, Fuji TV reported. They then tied her hands and feet with tape before fleeing. Police did not say what the men stole.

In addition, police said the woman received a suspicious phone call the day before her home was broken into. The caller reportedly inquired about her name and address.

