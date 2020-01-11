Elderly woman robbed by intruders

Several men broke into a home in Ayase City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday and robbed a woman in her 80s of cash.
According to police, the incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Police said that three intruders woke up the woman, who lives alone, and threatened her with a knife, demanding she hand over money, Fuji TV reported. They then tied her hands and feet with tape before fleeing. Police did not say what the men stole.
In addition, police said the woman received a suspicious phone call the day before her home was broken into. The caller reportedly inquired about her name and address.© Japan Today
oldman_13
More and more of these things happening.
Scary, really.
DOEL HARRY
The call was setting her up for the robbery .... Lack of respect for the elderly !!! What is this world coming too ??
Jonathan Prin
Go and use a bank, whatever age you are.
And claim loudly there is not much in your place...
Have a fake safe storage to show.
Don't resist much otherwise.
You got to be a very low morale person to do that but there wil be some.
OssanAmerica
Many of these crimes that target the elderly are based on the rather ridiculous Japanese habit of keeping a totally unnecessary amount of cash in the house. This is something the J-govt needs to address.