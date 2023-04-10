Son of murdered couple turns himself in to Wakayama police

Police in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his parents at their home in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, last month.

According to police, the suspect, Koji Onoboshi, turned himself in at a police station on Sunday and said that he had killed his father, Mitsuo Onoboshi, 75, and his mother, Yasuko, 72, in late March, Kyodo New reported. The suspect is the eldest son of the slain couple with whom he lived.

Police received a call on the night of April 6 from a relative of the Onoboshis saying that they could not be contacted. Officers visited the residence the next morning and found both bodies covered with a futon on the first floor. Police said both victims had been stabbed to death. Moreover, the whereabouts of the suspect was unknown.

Police said Onoboshi was transferred from Wakayama Prefecture to Kanagawa on Monday and he will be formally charged with killings parents. Police said he has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today