Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Son of murdered couple turns himself in to Wakayama police

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

Police in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his parents at their home in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, last month.

According to police, the suspect, Koji Onoboshi, turned himself in at a police station on Sunday and said that he had killed his father, Mitsuo Onoboshi, 75, and his mother, Yasuko, 72, in late March, Kyodo New reported. The suspect is the eldest son of the slain couple with whom he lived.

Police received a call on the night of April 6 from a relative of the Onoboshis saying that they could not be contacted. Officers visited the residence the next morning and found both bodies covered with a futon on the first floor. Police said both victims had been stabbed to death. Moreover, the whereabouts of the suspect was unknown.

Police said Onoboshi was transferred from Wakayama Prefecture to Kanagawa on Monday and he will be formally charged with killings parents. Police said he has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

I can give a huge one, a self-entitled, over indulged and lazy individual who sponged off his parents until they had no more to give and or decided to cut him off and clearly too late. There are so many like this guy and they come in the female version, too, and unfortunately, I believe these cases are just going to increase.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog