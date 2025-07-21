Elementary school-aged boy prevents younger sister from being taken into toilet by man

Police in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of of attempting to kidnap an elementary school girl by trying to take her into a toilet in the common area of their apartment building.

The girl’s older brother, also an elementary school pupil, had been playing with her, and helped prevent the man from taking his sister into the toilet, NTV reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on July 18. Police said the suspect approached the two children and asked the girl to come with him for a chat, telling her that it would be OK.

As he took the girl away by the hand, her brother followed. He held the toilet door open and asked a friend who had been playing with them to call an adult. The man fled before an apartment building management employee arrived.

Police said they identified the suspect after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken in the apartment building common area.

Police said the suspect has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I only wanted to touch her buttocks."

