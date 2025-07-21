 Japan Today
crime

Elementary school-aged boy prevents younger sister from being taken into toilet by man

4 Comments
FUNBASHI, Chiba

Police in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of of attempting to kidnap an elementary school girl by trying to take her into a toilet in the common area of their apartment building.

The girl’s older brother, also an elementary school pupil, had been playing with her, and helped prevent the man from taking his sister into the toilet, NTV reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on July 18. Police said the suspect approached the two children and asked the girl to come with him for a chat, telling her that it would be OK.

As he took the girl away by the hand, her brother followed. He held the toilet door open and asked a friend who had been playing with them to call an adult. The man fled before an apartment building management employee arrived.

Police said they identified the suspect after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken in the apartment building common area.

Police said the suspect has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I only wanted to touch her buttocks."

4 Comments
When an elementary student is smarter than some worthless 20 year old loser.

Good job, kid!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

acknowledgment for rescuing your sister is good, but this boy deserves a huge reward for this. Excellent job young man!!!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

That elementary school student is a hero. Thank you for your bravery, young man! People like that 20 year old shouldn't be near children or any young people in the first place.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well done lad, Excellent job protecting his sister.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

