Elementary school employee whose license expired 20 years ago arrested over hit-and-run

An employee at an elementary school in Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury.

According to police, Kazuhiro Yamada, whose driving license was revoked 20 years ago, was driving his vehicle when he went through a red light and collided with another car on National Route 309 at around 6 p.m. on Sept 23, Sankei Shimbun reported Friday.

The three passengers in the car he collided with suffered minor injuries such as sprained necks. Yamada fled the scene right after the accident.

Police said Yamada, who works at Yao Shiritsu Minami-Takayasu Elementary School in Yao, was arrested on Thursday. They said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he kept going because he didn’t want anyone to find out he didn’t have a license.

