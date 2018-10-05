Elementary school employee whose license expired 20 years ago arrested over hit-and-run

An employee at an elementary school in Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in injury.
According to police, Kazuhiro Yamada, whose driving license was revoked 20 years ago, was driving his vehicle when he went through a red light and collided with another car on National Route 309 at around 6 p.m. on Sept 23, Sankei Shimbun reported Friday.
The three passengers in the car he collided with suffered minor injuries such as sprained necks. Yamada fled the scene right after the accident.
Police said Yamada, who works at Yao Shiritsu Minami-Takayasu Elementary School in Yao, was arrested on Thursday. They said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he kept going because he didn’t want anyone to find out he didn’t have a license.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
Do the hustle
He left the scene of the accident with no regard for the welfare of the people he hit. His only concern was his selfish and cowardly attempt to avoid trouble. Please make sure he gets jail time. He definitely deserves it.
Brian Wheway
So if Yamada san didn't have a driving licence, if he had insurance, would it be null and void? Its a miracle that no one was servilely injured or killed, what would happen then? jail time? why didn't he have a driving licence? what a fool.
Chico3
When I first saw this title, I thought it was his teacher's license that expired. Always important to read through articles before judging.