Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Elementary school janitor arrested for using camera to spy on girls in toilet

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 58-year-old elementary school janitor on suspicion of voyeurism after he placed a smartphone inside a cubicle to film girls in the toilet.

According to police, Yoshitaka Tsuhara has admitted to the allegation, Kyodo News reported. Police said Tsuhara placed the smartphone inside a small cardboard box on Thursday morning.

A teacher in her 40s noticed the box and a hole in it, and found the smartphone at around 1 p.m. The school notified police who traced the smartphone to Tsuhara.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

have arrested a 58-year-old elementary school janitor

He'll spend pension years in Jail

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Okage Yokocho

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Finding & Ending Relationships”

Savvy Tokyo

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo