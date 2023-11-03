Elementary school janitor arrested for using camera to spy on girls in toilet

Police in Osaka have arrested a 58-year-old elementary school janitor on suspicion of voyeurism after he placed a smartphone inside a cubicle to film girls in the toilet.

According to police, Yoshitaka Tsuhara has admitted to the allegation, Kyodo News reported. Police said Tsuhara placed the smartphone inside a small cardboard box on Thursday morning.

A teacher in her 40s noticed the box and a hole in it, and found the smartphone at around 1 p.m. The school notified police who traced the smartphone to Tsuhara.

© Japan Today