Elementary school principal arrested for filming up woman’s skirt

Police in Okayama City have arrested a 60-year-old elementary school principal on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance by engaging in camera voyeurism.
According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday at a convenience store in Higashi Ward. Local media reported that the suspect, Masato Hiraki, approached a female customer looking at merchandise and filmed up her skirt from behind, with his smartphone.
Police said they had received a report in January from another convenience store about “a customer acting suspiciously” on the premises. An officer on patrol caught Hiraki red-handed while he was filming up the woman’s skirt.
Okayama City’s Superintendent of Education, Kazuyoshi Sugano, released a public apology stating, “It is deplorable that a principal who is in an administrative position to manage teaching staff was arrested. In addition to confirming the details, we will strictly deal with this matter.”
Hiraki has been school principal since 2019.© Japan Today
8 Comments
Login to comment
Bart Fargo
Looking for a positive here...at least it was a woman and not a child??
itsonlyrocknroll
Masato Hiraki family are also victims, neighbors are probably whispering nodding, up-skirt Hiraki incoming.
Luddite
Another sex offender in the school system.
Mark
60 and still going this bad!??, who knows what else he did in his younger days LOL!!
snowymountainhell
Jail and “Good Riddance!”. However, this will add to 2022’s teacher shortage numbers. Going for 2501 perhaps? :Feb 1, 2022: “https://japantoday.com/category/national/public-schools-in-japan-short-of-over-2-500-teachers-last-year” -
Reckless
He should have been a proctologist and satisfied all his desires.
snowymountainhell
“Strike Two!” for Hiraki. Of course, he’ll use the fallback excuse: “The stress from overwork caused me to act out.”
No arrest reported for that occasion ?!?
In_japan
2500 +1 teacher shortage now.