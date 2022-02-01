Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elementary school principal arrested for filming up woman’s skirt

OKAYAMA

Police in Okayama City have arrested a 60-year-old elementary school principal on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance by engaging in camera voyeurism. 

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday at a convenience store in Higashi Ward. Local media reported that the suspect, Masato Hiraki, approached a female customer looking at merchandise and filmed up her skirt from behind, with his smartphone. 

Police said they had received a report in January from another convenience store about “a customer acting suspiciously” on the premises. An officer on patrol caught Hiraki red-handed while he was filming up the woman’s skirt.  

Okayama City’s Superintendent of Education, Kazuyoshi Sugano, released a public apology stating, “It is deplorable that a principal who is in an administrative position to manage teaching staff was arrested. In addition to confirming the details, we will strictly deal with this matter.”

Hiraki has been school principal since 2019.

Looking for a positive here...at least it was a woman and not a child??

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Masato Hiraki family are also victims, neighbors are probably whispering nodding, up-skirt Hiraki incoming.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Another sex offender in the school system.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

60 and still going this bad!??, who knows what else he did in his younger days LOL!!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Jail and “Good Riddance!”. However, this will add to 2022’s teacher shortage numbers. Going for 2501 perhaps? :

Feb 1, 2022: “https://japantoday.com/category/national/public-schools-in-japan-short-of-over-2-500-teachers-last-year” -
2 ( +2 / -0 )

He should have been a proctologist and satisfied all his desires.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Strike Two!” for Hiraki. Of course, he’ll use the fallback excuse: “The stress from overwork caused me to act out.”

- “The [2021] shortage also resulted in principals, vice principals and other personnel doubling as homeroom teachers at some elementary schools.” -

“Police said they had received a report in Jan from another convenience store about “a customer acting suspiciously” on the premises and caught Hiraki red-handed while he was filming up the woman’s skirt.” -

No arrest reported for that occasion ?!?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

2500 +1 teacher shortage now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

