Elementary school principal arrested for filming up woman’s skirt

Police in Okayama City have arrested a 60-year-old elementary school principal on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance by engaging in camera voyeurism.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday at a convenience store in Higashi Ward. Local media reported that the suspect, Masato Hiraki, approached a female customer looking at merchandise and filmed up her skirt from behind, with his smartphone.

Police said they had received a report in January from another convenience store about “a customer acting suspiciously” on the premises. An officer on patrol caught Hiraki red-handed while he was filming up the woman’s skirt.

Okayama City’s Superintendent of Education, Kazuyoshi Sugano, released a public apology stating, “It is deplorable that a principal who is in an administrative position to manage teaching staff was arrested. In addition to confirming the details, we will strictly deal with this matter.”

Hiraki has been school principal since 2019.

