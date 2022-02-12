Elementary school teacher arrested for filming young girls in changing room

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 46-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of filming young girls getting undressed in a changing room.
According to police, Ken Kagashima, who teaches at a school in Koto Ward, was arrested after 18 videos and photos of young girls undressing were found on his smartphone, Fuji TV reported. Police said some of the images were taken as far back as 2018.
Katashima was arrested on Jan 17 after police started an investigation last November following a request from the school principal. The principal had received a complaint from a student that Kagashima had touched her inappropriately.
Police said Katashima has refused to speak until he sees a lawyer.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Login to comment
Lindsay
Police said Katashima has refused to speak until he sees a lawyer.
Hes been watching too much American television. The Japanese legal system doesn’t work like that. He may get to speak to a lawyer but he’ll be interrogated without a lawyer present with the goal of forcing a confession.
Give him a couple of years in jail to overcome his fetish with little girls and make sure he is never allowed in a school again.
purple_depressed_bacon
Japan really needs to start vetting its teachers, police officers etc. better. These are the people we entrust the safety and education of our society and kids with so you'd think there'd be a more stringent recruiting process. This "educator" better be fired for this and banned from teaching for the rest of his life. Oh and jail. A lot of jail time to ensure incidents like this never happen again.
Nator
PD^Bacon. How?
What kind of assessment can filter out these teachers?
It would be much better to safe guard all activities so any that do manage to get into schools never have the opportunity. Like how does a male or any teacher get to film in a changing room in the first place. Why have they got personal phones on them whilst working.
In my experience the children are rarely alone with one teacher and that is a good thing. If a school is allowing that then it is a system failure that can easily be changed.
snowymountainhell
Japan still very much in need of a 24-hour, publicly-accessible, National Database of Convicted Sexual Offenders. - Yeah, Yeah, maybe he didn’t have a record but he will once convicted of these crimes.
snowymountainhell
Poor girl. These first voyeur and possession of child pornography charges are preliminary until they get enough on him for the sexual assault on the recent child.
As far back as 2018? Where else has he worked, coached, volunteered, etc.
Yubaru
Nah, it just isnt worth it! Dont know much about Japan do you?
albaleo
That would make it the second country in the world with such a registry. You might like to think why so many countries don't make such registries publicly accessible.