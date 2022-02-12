Elementary school teacher arrested for filming young girls in changing room

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 46-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of filming young girls getting undressed in a changing room.

According to police, Ken Kagashima, who teaches at a school in Koto Ward, was arrested after 18 videos and photos of young girls undressing were found on his smartphone, Fuji TV reported. Police said some of the images were taken as far back as 2018.

Katashima was arrested on Jan 17 after police started an investigation last November following a request from the school principal. The principal had received a complaint from a student that Kagashima had touched her inappropriately.

Police said Katashima has refused to speak until he sees a lawyer.

