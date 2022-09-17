Teacher arrested for putting bleach in school lunch

Police in Fujimi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of forcible disruption of business after she placed bleach in curry to be served to the children for lunch.

According to police, Ayana Hanzawa has admitted to placing the bleach in a container of curry at around 11:30 a.m. on Sept 15 at Mizutani-Higashi Elementary School, Kyodo News reported. Several of the children noticed an odd smell coming from the curry and told another teacher.

Nobody ate the curry which was sent for analysis. The result showed it contained chlorine bleach.

Hanzawa, who has taught at the school since 2020, was quoted by police as saying she got upset because she was transferred to be the homeroom teacher for another class in April, despite wanting to remain with her previous class. The curry she laced was meant to be served for the children in her new class, school officials said.

Police said Hanzawa told them she bought the bleach at a nearby pharmacy.

© Japan Today