Teacher arrested for putting bleach in school lunch

Police in Fujimi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old elementary school teacher on suspicion of forcible disruption of business after she placed bleach in curry to be served to the children for lunch.
According to police, Ayana Hanzawa has admitted to placing the bleach in a container of curry at around 11:30 a.m. on Sept 15 at Mizutani-Higashi Elementary School, Kyodo News reported. Several of the children noticed an odd smell coming from the curry and told another teacher.
Nobody ate the curry which was sent for analysis. The result showed it contained chlorine bleach.
Hanzawa, who has taught at the school since 2020, was quoted by police as saying she got upset because she was transferred to be the homeroom teacher for another class in April, despite wanting to remain with her previous class. The curry she laced was meant to be served for the children in her new class, school officials said.
Police said Hanzawa told them she bought the bleach at a nearby pharmacy.
14 Comments
So blame the school administrators, not the children. Hopefully a person with this kind of mind state is kept far away from any school.
Ricky Kaminski13
Daaaayyymmm! System done cracked her. Hard core crazy.
yoshisan88
I do not understand. Souldn't the hate directed to the staff rather than the children? If the children can smell the bleach from the curry, I believe there is enough bleach inside the curry that can poison a human to death.
Butterflylie
I hope she rots behind bars.
ジョージ
I've been upset at work before but I don't think I've ever tried to mass poison kids because of it. Seems like there's more than just "upset" going on inside her head.
samuraivunyl
Yoshisan
the amount of easily bought bleach needed to cause death is rather a lot. Stomach and upper respiratory tract and esophagus irrational for sure, probably requiring hospital treatment.
luckily for the poor students under her, she was in fact quite ignorant.
Aly Rustom
Jeez! depending on how much she put that could have been disastrous!!
LOCK HER UP!!
purple_depressed_bacon
So instead of filling a complaint with the school board, she decided to attempt to poison a bunch of innocent kids instead? Lady's got a screw loose; lock her up and get her a shrink.
Fuzzy
Total nut job.
Elvis is here
Not attempted murder...
Lindsay
Luckily the kids didn’t eat it. This psycho could have poisoned 40 odd kids.
Numan
Elementary school teachers and the students usually stay together from first grade to sixth grade. The point is to create a strong bond (group mentality). That can have some strange psychological affects on all the parties involved.
She must really like her old class or really hate the new class.
Numan
She will get a warning and allowed to quit, so she can work at another school. She will still lose her previous class. Teacher offenses in Japan gets handled like police offenses in the US generally.
Chabbawanga
Wtaf??? Life in prison. Sick psycho