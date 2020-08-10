Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting college student at karaoke parlor

TOKYO

An elementary school teacher from Machida City, Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female college student at a karaoke parlor.

Police said Takuma Yasue, 37, a teacher at Machida Daiichi Elementary School, is accused of raping the woman, who is in her 20s, at a karaoke parlor in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, in the early hours of Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the victim, who was intoxicated the time, did not previously know Yasue.

According to police, Yasue and the woman had been at separate restaurants. Their paths crossed outside and Yasue asked if she would like to go to a nearby karaoke parlor. Police said the woman passed out while she and Yasue were in a private karaoke booth between 1 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. and that is when he allegedly assaulted her.

Later Saturday, the woman went to a koban (police box) near the karaoke parlor and reported that she may have been sexually assaulted. While she was there, Yasue showed up at the koban to report that he had lost his bag.

Police said Yasue has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I started to get aroused by the woman.”

While she was there, Yasue showed up at the koban to report that he had lost his bag.

What I wouldn't give to have seen the look on his face when he walked into that koban.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

