Elementary school teacher re-arrested for sexually assaulting girl during science class

Police in Sakai, Fukui Prefecture, have re-arrested a 59-year-old male elementary school teacher on suspicion of indecent assault after he allegedly touched a female student’s lower body.

According to police, Fuminori Mitsuke, a science teacher, is accused of touching the girl’s lower body over her clothes during a class last August.

Mitsuke has already been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault over an incident on May 29 in which he allegedly touched a female student’s breasts at the same elementary school in Sakai City. According to police, another girl in the upper elementary school grades consulted with her homeroom teacher about Mitsuke patting her head and snuggling up against her body.

Furthermore, at least 10 children reported allegations of similar abuse in mid-May.

