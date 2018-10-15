Employee at facility for disabled arrested for assaulting patient

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old male employee at a facility for the disabled on suspicion of assaulting a patient.

Police said the suspect, Masashi Sakurai, has denied the allegations and quoted him as saying, “I only pretended to punch him. I didn’t hit anyone.”

The alleged incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on August 30, Fuji TV reported. Sakurai is accused of punching the face of a 26-year-old male patient with his fist during lunchtime. The victim was not seriously injured.

According to police, Sakurai had been working at the facility for 30 years as a life support specialist. On Sept 10, a staff member of the facility reported the assault to officials of Tasaki City.

