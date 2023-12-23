Employee at facility for disabled people arrested for abusing resident in Miyazaki

Police in Miyazaki City have arrested a 27-year-old worker at a facility for disabled people on suspicion of abusing a male resident in his 50s.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Dec 16, Kyodo News reported. Police said Takuma Sei, who was on night duty, is accused of tying a piece of clothing to the man’s neck, hoisting his body up off the bed and beating his cheeks and pulling his hair.

Police said the victim did not suffer serious injuries but told another employee on Friday what had happened and the facility called police who arrested Sei.

Police said Sei, who has been working at the facility since March, has admitted to the allegation.

