crime

Employee at home for elderly arrested for assaulting 78-year-old resident

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who works at a Hokkaido home for the elderly on suspicion of assaulting a 78-year-old resident by yanking the man’s ear, causing a serious injury.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Fukuro no En facility in Eniwa on July 13, Fuji TV reported. An employee called 119 at around 9 p.m. and said a resident had suffered a serious injury to his right ear lobe after falling down. The man was taken to hospital where doctors said he was in a stable condition.

Police said five employees were on duty at the time. One of them, Shohei Yoshimitsu, admitted to pulling the man’s ear. Police quoted Yoshimitsu as saying he was stressed out from caregiving work.

