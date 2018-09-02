Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Employee of broadcaster TBS arrested on suspicion of kidnapping teenage girl

TOKYO

Police in Sapporo on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping a teenage girl in Shizuoka.

According to police, the suspect, Kyo Yo, works in the film and anime division of TBS and lives in Tokyo, Fuji TV reported. Police said Kyo met the girl in mid-August and then took her to his home in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward.

The girl’s parents filed a missing person’s report after she did not come home. A nationwide alert was issued and police found the couple walking together along a street in Sapporo’s Kita Ward at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. It was not clear how long they had been in Hokkaido, nor where they were staying. Police said the girl was unharmed.

Police said Kyo has denied the charge, but admitted he knew the girl was a minor. Police did not say how he met the girl.

On Sunday afternoon, TBS issued a statement, apologizing for Kyo’s actions

