Endangered turtles seized in attempt to smuggle them into Japan

Environmental regulation authorities have seized 121 turtles and 16 frogs, including a number of endangered species, following a search of two bags at Mexico City airport that were checked in for a flight to Japan's Narita airport.

Among the confiscated creatures were 53 narrow-bridged musk turtles, which are subject to export restrictions under the Washington Convention or the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

According to the authorities, abnormal shaped objects were seen Friday when the suitcases were X-rayed, with some of the creatures wrapped in socks.

The Mexican authorities plan to file a criminal complaint against the man who checked in the bags. His nationality has not been disclosed.

© KYODO