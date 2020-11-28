Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Enka singer Shoji Koganezawa arrested for drunk driving

1 Comment
TOKYO

Veteran enka singer Shoji Koganezawa, 62, has been arrested for drunk driving, police in Tokyo said Sunday.

Koganezawa was arrested after the car he was driving rear-ended a truck that was stopped at a traffic light in Suginami Ward just after midday on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police arrested the singer after a breathalyzer test revealed his alcohol content was over the legal limit.

Police said Koganezawa admitted he had been drinking that morning. Nobody was injured in the accident, police said.

Drinking that morning. Hmm, does that mean 9am or 11:45am or both?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

