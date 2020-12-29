Enka singer Shoji Koganezawa not indicted for drunk driving

Prosecutors in Tokyo have decided not to indict veteran enka singer Shoji Koganezawa, 62, for drunk driving.

Koganezawa was arrested after the car he was driving rear-ended a truck that was stopped at a traffic light in Suginami Ward just after midday on Nov 28, Fuji TV reported. Nobody was injured in the accident.

Police arrested the singer after a breathalyzer test revealed his alcohol content was over the legal limit. Koganezawa admitted to police he had been drinking that morning.

Koganezawa was released on bail on Nov 30. Prosecutors announced on Monday that they wouldn’t indict the singer, but did not give a reason why not.

