Entrepreneur 'Prince of Green Juice' found guilty of tax evasion

A flamboyant Japanese entrepreneur known as the "Prince of Green Juice" was found guilty on Thursday of evading about 180 million yen in taxes.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Yuta Misaki, 30, to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and slapped a fine of 46 million yen on the beauty and diet product company he formerly headed.

Misaki, who led Media Hearts Co, earned his nickname after changing the image of aojiru, a bitter vegetable juice drink made from green-leaf plants that was traditionally part of elderly people's health regimen, and making it a fashionable drink for young women. The company has since been renamed Fabius Inc.

He frequently appeared on television and internet-streamed programs to advertise the product.

According to the ruling, Misaki hid about 510 million yen of his company's taxable income by padding advertising and other costs, and evaded a total of around 140 million yen in corporate tax in the business years through September 2015 and September 2017. He also dodged around 40 million yen in consumption tax.

Misaki admitted to the charges.

Prosecutors had demanded a two-year prison term for the accused and a fine of 55 million yen for the company.

