Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

EU fines MUFG, other banks over $1 billion over foreign exchange cartel

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

European Union regulators have fined five banks a total of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for colluding in the trade of large sums of foreign currency.

The European Commission said Thursday that investigators found that some bank employees in charge of spot trading in 11 currencies "exchanged sensitive information and trading plans." They also sometimes coordinated strategies through online professional chat rooms.

The commission, which polices anti-trust issues, fined Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup and JPMorgan over 811 million euros for collaborating in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel dubbed "Forex - Three Way Banana Split."

It also fined Barclays, RBS and MUFG Bank over 257 million euros for taking part in the "Forex - Essex Express" cartel.

"Foreign exchange spot trading activities are one of the largest markets in the world, worth billions of euros every day," the EU's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said.

"The behavior of these banks undermined the integrity of the sector at the expense of the European economy and consumers."

The fines would have been 10% higher, but the banks got a reduction for acknowledging that they had taken part. UBS escaped any punishment by revealing the cartels.

The two cartels involved the Spot Foreign Exchange market for the euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, U.S., Canadian, New Zealand and Australian dollars, and Danish, Swedish and Norwegian crowns.

When companies exchange large amounts of currency they often use a forex trader. Spot order transactions are meant to be executed on the same day at that day's exchange rate.

The commission said some bank employees using online chatrooms swapped information about the amounts clients might want to exchange and the currencies and prices involved in a transaction as well as details about current or future trading activities.

This, the commission said, let traders "make informed market decisions on whether to sell or buy the currencies they had in their portfolios and when."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Kyotango

GaijinPot Travel

10 More Essential Items for Your New Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

All You Can Eat Japanese Barbeque At ‘In the Green Beer Garden & BBQ’ Ikebukuro

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

This Japanese TV Show Panelist Is Being Praised for Calling Out An Offensive Segment about Gender

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

LGBT

Campy

GaijinPot Travel

Reiwa: A ‘Beautiful Harmony’ of Japanese Words Old and New

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

What It’s Like to Experience Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji