crime

'Evangelion' anime studio chief arrested for taking photos of nude teen

TOKYO

Police arrested the president of anime studio Gainax Co on Thursday for allegedly taking nude images of a teenage girl and touching her on the pretext that he was training her for photo shoots as an entertainer.

Tomohiro Maki, 50, of the studio known for producing "Neon Genesis Evangelion" and other famous TV anime series, denied the allegations, saying he took the photos at the girl's request, the police said.

Maki is suspected of making the girl bare her upper body and taking photos of her and touching her between Feb 6 and 23 this year at his condominium in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, according to the police.

Maki is also an executive of a company that trains voice actors and allegedly made the girl, who signed a contract with the company, live at his residence saying it was a women's dormitory.

Not much of a shock that this old dude did this. Hopefully, the girl is under 18 and he’s charged with child pornography.

I wonder why this took so long to be investigated?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

