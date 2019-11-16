Ex-assistant nurse set to be acquitted in retrial over 2003 murder

A former assistant nurse convicted of a 2003 murder of a patient is expected to be found not guilty in a retrial as prosecutors have decided not to argue against her acquittal, her lawyers said Wednesday.

Mika Nishiyama, 39, was found guilty in 2005 of killing a 72-year-old man by removing his respirator at a hospital in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan. Her conviction, based in part upon a confession she later retracted, was finalized in 2007, and she finished serving a 12-year jail term in 2017.

But the Supreme Court ordered her retrial in March, upholding a lower court's ruling that it was possible the patient died from natural causes.

"We believe the prosecutors reversed their stance in order to allow a court to hand down an acquittal in a retrial at an early stage. We can say her acquittal is effectively certain," Kenichi Ido, who heads Nishiyama's defense team, said at a press conference.

The prosecutors are expected to maintain their assertion of Nishiyama's guilt based on the evidence they presented in the past, but told the lawyers in a statement that they will not seek to refute the defense counsel's call for her acquittal, according to investigative sources and the lawyers.

The prosecutors also said they will leave it up to the court to decide whether to use Nishiyama's confession as evidence.

The former nursing assistant initially told investigators that she removed the respirator and killed the patient, but pleaded not guilty in subsequent court proceedings, claiming interrogators induced her to make a false confession.

The prosecutors also called for her retrial at the Otsu District Court to be held by March next year, according to the defense team.

Since the retrial was ordered, the court, the lawyers and the prosecutors have held talks in preparation.

The prosecutors said in a session in April that they planned to retain their guilty claim, but they later retracted their requests to question witnesses such as a forensic doctor and said they will not seek new evidence to prove their claim, according to the team.

