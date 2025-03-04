 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-bank official held in another case of safe-deposit theft in Japan

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

A former top official of a credit union in Yokohama has been arrested on suspicion of having stolen more than 600 million yen from its safe-deposit boxes, police said Tuesday.

The case marks the latest in a string of revelations about employees allegedly stealing cash and other assets from safes rented to customers at banks in Japan, such as one under the wing of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

The police allege Lee Sung Hyon, a former deputy chief of the Yokohama branch of Hana Shinyo Kumiai credit union, stole around 619 million yen in cash from customer safe-deposit boxes in the branch from September 2021 to around March 2023.

Apart from the current charge, the police said they also suspect the 49-year-old may have been involved in the theft of an additional 400 million yen from the boxes.

The suspect was able to open the boxes mainly by using keys he copied without the owners' consent, the police said, adding that he admitted to having spent most of the money he stole on gambling.

The Tokyo-based bank discovered Lee's suspected involvement in the wrongdoing through in-house investigation and reported the case to the police and the Financial Services Agency. It fired Lee in February last year.

Similar thefts by bank employees of customer assets from safe-deposit boxes have been revealed at MUFG Bank and Mizuho Bank since last year.

The police said earlier they believe that more than 1 billion yen in cash and gold ingots worth more than 700 million yen have been taken from MUFG Bank safe-deposit boxes. Mizuho said the amount of stolen cash has reached some 66 million yen.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

There appears to be a rather gaping security gap in safe deposit boxes at Japanese financial institutions. An immediate audit of them all is necessary.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It a bank.teller stole a million.dollars,bank teller are not really supervised,they can manipulate bank.transaction,even in a store clerk. have too account for all transactions

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo