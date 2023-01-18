Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man prays Wednesday at the site in Fukuoka where Miki Kawano was fatally stabbed by her ex-boyfriend on Monday night. Photo: KYODO
crime

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend on a street in Fukuoka earlier this week, police said.

The attack occurred despite police issuing an order last year for the man, Susumu Terauchi, to stop stalking Miki Kawano after she broke up with him. He has confessed to the crime, police said.

Terauchi, a 31-year-old restaurant worker, allegedly stabbed Kawano, 38, more than 10 times around 6:15 p.m. Monday about 200 meters from JR Hakata Station.

Police found Terauchi's fingerprints at the scene, investigative sources said.

Kawano had consulted with police multiple times since October, claiming she was accosted and followed by Terauchi.

Police issued a warning against him the same month and banned him from approaching her, based on the stalker regulation law the following month.

Terauchi was seen walking along a street in the city Wednesday morning, and police asked him to accompany them to a nearby police station on a voluntary basis for questioning, said the sources.

Footage of security cameras near the crime scene showed Kawano leaving her nearby office and later quarreling with Terauchi on a road, according to police.

He then stabbed her with what appears to be a kitchen knife before leaving the site with the weapon put into a bag.

Wednesday would have been Kawano’s 39th birthday

Terrible. RIP young girl.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yes. Banning. That works every time. (sigh)

S

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Police issued a warning against him the same month and banned him from approaching her, based on the stalker regulation law the following month.

Just "warning" someone to stay away isn't good enough. There have to be penalties involved, as in jail time, for failure to comply .

Also this sentence doesnt make sense. They issued a warning based upon a law that did not come into effect until a month AFTER it was issued?

How can any authorities issue warnings, or anything, based upon a FUTURE law coming into effect?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

A warning? Not arrested for stalking on multiple occasions - just told "Don't go near her again, or next time we'll tell you the exact same thing we told you this time."

And saying to her, "Call us if he shows up and tries to kill you. We'll be sure to come right away."

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Dangerous stalker really scary

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wednesday would have been Kawano’s 39th birthday…… how is this concerned with this news ????

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

