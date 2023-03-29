Ex-breeder in Tokyo arrested for neglecting 10 dogs

A 46-year-old former dog breeder in western Tokyo has been arrested for alleged neglect of 10 dogs, police said Wednesday, noting that the number of animals he was taking care of at one point had reached over 150.
Takashi Ogawa, who lives in Hachioji, had been breeding and selling dogs such as Shiba Inu and Kai Ken, which are designated as national treasures. He is believed to have caused the 10 dogs to suffer through neglect between December and January in violation of the animal welfare law.
The Metropolitan Police Department believes he may have ended up with too many dogs to raise, becoming unable to offer adequate care.
Ogawa began breeding dogs in February 2010. He had about 170 animals at one point and at least 15 have died, according to the police.
About 100 dogs were found when the police searched Ogawa's house in January this year, with some of them apparently not getting enough water and food with their ribs visible. Some dogs were kept together in one small cage.
"There is a high demand for puppies, but once they grow up, they don't sell well. The dogs exceeded the number I could handle," Ogawa was quoted as saying.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Never too many dogs, that's what kids always say.
Jay
Hopefully this will lead to closer scrutinization of these puppy mill breeders, part of a disgusting industry known for their inhumane treatment of dogs that often result in sick, malnourished, and behaviorally challenged puppies.
If possible I would encourage anyone looking to add a four-legged friend to their family to adopt from a rescue organization, or at the very least a breeder that prioritizes the welfare of the animals they care for.
As for the unethical scumbag in the story, hopefully a harsh sentence is coming his way, however doubtful that may be.
Rodney
I’m looking for another dog. Average price is ¥350000-¥600000 depending on breed. If he can sell 150 puppies, in one period, with more being born, the guy must be totally loaded.
be careful where you buy your pets. I know a few people who got theirs from animal shelters.
Stephen Chin
Takashi Ogawa's dogs must all be taken away from him and placed in established kennels with good veterinary care for the dogs and dog-loving owners found for them. Ogawa must be imprisoned and banned from breeding dogs or, owning one when released.