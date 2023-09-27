Ex-Chiba police inspector gets 13 years for raping two women

The Chiba District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 46-year-old former police inspector to 13 years in prison after he was convicted of raping two women.

Prosecutors had sought a 17-year sentence for Makoto Okada who pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, Kyodo News reported.

According to the verdict, Okada, who was assigned to the Chiba Prefectural Police’s Fourth Investigation Division, entered a woman’s home through an unlocked window on July 6, 2014. The woman later told police he threatened her with a kitchen knife, blindfolded her and said he would kill her, before raping her.

Okada was also charged over another rape case on July 23, 2017, when he entered a woman’s home through an unlocked window. He used the same method to sexually assault his victim, by showing her a knife and threatening to kill her.

Okada was arrested twice last year, in June and September, on suspicion of voyeurism by using his smartphone to film up women’s skirts at train station escalators.

Tests of DNA left on bed sheets at the rape victims' homes linked Okada to the incidents in 2014 and 2017 and he was indicted for rape in November.

