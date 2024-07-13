Ex-chief public prosecutor indicted over rape of colleague in Osaka

A former chief of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office was indicted Friday for allegedly raping a female subordinate while she was drunk.

Kentaro Kitagawa, a 64-year-old lawyer, allegedly raped the woman at his official residence in Osaka in 2018, from late at night on Sept. 12 until the early hours of Sept 13, when he was the chief public prosecutor, according to the indictment issued by the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

A source familiar with the matter quoted Kitagawa as saying during questioning before his arrest that he thought the encounter had been consensual.

When Kitagawa's arrest was announced on June 25, the Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office, which oversees the district prosecutors office, declined to disclose the details of the case in order to protect the victim's privacy.

Hailing from Ishikawa Prefecture, Kitagawa became a public prosecutor in 1985. He also served as the deputy prosecutor of the high prosecutors office and the head of criminal investigations at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office.

© KYODO