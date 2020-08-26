Ex-Chinese firm advisers admit to bribing lawmaker over casino

Two former advisers of a Chinese gambling operator admitted to bribing a Japanese lawmaker in order to join Japan's nascent casino market during their first hearing of their trial at the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Masahiko Konno and Katsunori Nakazato, both former advisers of 500.com Ltd, provided 3 million yen ($28,000) in cash to Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, a former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker, in September 2017 to be involved in a casino project in Japan.

The pair, both 48, allegedly gave additional bribes totaling 4.6 million yen to Akimoto, including expenses to cover trips to China and the village of Rusutsu in Hokkaido.

Akimoto oversaw an initiative that legalized casinos to be operated in Japan at so-called integrated resorts with hotels and conference facilities as a senior vice minister in the Cabinet Office for about a year from September 2017.

The Chinese company had asked the House of Representatives member to increase the number of planned casino resort locations in Japan to five and expressed an interest in becoming involved in a casino project in Hokkaido, sources close to the matter said earlier.

Akimoto, who left the LDP shortly before his initial arrest in December, was rearrested last Thursday while out on bail for allegedly offering money to Konno through his supporters to give false testimony.

© KYODO