crime

Ex-cop's appeal over murder of family denied; death penalty upheld

FUKUOKA

A high court denied Wednesday an appeal lodged by the defense of a former policeman who a lower court ruled should be put to death for the murder of his wife and two children at their southwestern Japan home in June 2017.

The Fukuoka High Court rejected an appeal by Mitsuru Nakata, 43, saying the district court was correct in its findings and decision to impose the death penalty given the seriousness of the crime. Nakata's lawyers had argued his innocence during the appeal.

In the absence of witness accounts or a confession, the Fukuoka District Court found in December 2019 that Nakata was guilty of the murders, ruling out the possibility an intruder was responsible based on the police investigation and other evidence including security camera footage from near their home.

His defense team had claimed that the three could have died after Nakata went to work in the morning, saying the possibility the crime was committed by an outsider cannot be ruled out.

Presiding high court Judge Yasuo Tsujikawa said testimony provided by a forensic scientist that said the three victims had died before the defendant went to work was credible.

"The judgment of the district court, which rejected the possibility of a crime by an outsider, was not unreasonable," Tsujikawa said.

According to the district and high court rulings, Nakata, then a sergeant with the Fukuoka prefectural police department, strangled his wife Yukiko, 38, son Ryosuke, 9, and daughter Miyu, 6, at their home in Ogori sometime between the late hours of June 5, 2017, and the following morning.

The lower court had highlighted an injury on Nakata's arm believed to have been sustained when his wife was resisting his attack as evidence he was involved. A DNA sample of material taken from under one of the woman's fingernails matched that of Nakata.

The victims' bodies were discovered by the wife's sister, who visited the house in the early morning of June 6 after Nakata left for work.

The wife's bereaved family said after the latest ruling was handed down: "Now we just wish to spend our time quietly with the memories of Yukiko, Ryosuke and Miyu."

What "other evidence" besides the DNA, which could plausibly be explained away, unless the police found a corresponding scratch or other way the dna could have been found under the wife's fingernail.

If she had been resisting his attack, I would think there would be a hell of a lot more DNA evidence than just what they are stating here.

Be nice to know or read about more of what the prosecutors based their case on, since they dont have a confession.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Reminds me of the case of Chris Watts in America. This is crazy and I cannot understand the mental state of the husbands who can actually do this. And, in this case, the husband was a Police Officer.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Motive? Any wife would have husband's DNA on her. Hard to believe he killed kids that age.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

If I don’t have my DNA on my wife, she’s not my wife.

The defense should have looked for other DNA on the wife’s fingernails. But given that only prosecutors can do the investigation in Japan, the husband is screwed.

I’m not surprised the judges found him guilty. In Japan, there is no “guilty beyond reasonable doubt”. They impose “guilty unless proven innocent”.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The only way dna(her husband skin) can get on her nails is when she was struggling and scratch his arm while dying. He is as guilty as it can get. Not to mention from the security camera's there is literally no one else beside him who could have enter in the house. Unless the wife can somehow struggle herself to death, the husband is pretty much the suspect. Let him hang.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If guilty, I support the upholding of the punishment. If there is any shadow of doubt or a possibly of another reason for the loss of life then I think life would be appropriate.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

