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crime

Ex-day-service worker arrested over sexual abuse of 5-year-old disabled girl

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TOKYO

A former day-service worker for disabled children has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and producing child pornography of a 5-year-old girl with a disability, Tokyo police said Monday.

The police suspect Takaya Goto, 46, took the girl to his apartment, where he abused her and filmed the abuse on his smartphone in late February 2024 while transporting her between a facility in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, and her home.

Goto, a Tokyo resident, denied the allegations, telling investigators he did not remember the incident. He was also quoted as telling investigators, "Kindergarteners and elementary school students are sexual targets."

Investigators have found videos showing multiple children with disabilities being subjected to sexual acts and are probing links to Goto.

Police received a tip in November. The facility has already closed and Goto had been working at another children's facility in Tokyo, investigators said.

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3 Comments
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What I originally thought of posting regarding punishment for this evil monster would have seen me banned from JT.

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He "doesn't remember the incident"? Really? I can think of several ways to jog his memory.

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kindergarteners and elementary school students are sexual targets

nothing further to add...

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