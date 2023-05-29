Ex-doctor denies consensual killing of terminally ill woman

A former doctor on Monday denied conspiring with another doctor in the alleged consensual killing of a terminally ill woman with a rare neurological disease in 2019 in Kyoto.

The defense team of Naoki Yamamoto told the first hearing of his trial at the Kyoto District Court that the other doctor, Yoshikazu Okubo, acted alone in allegedly administering a fatal dose of sedative to Yuri Hayashi, 51, with her consent. Okubo has also been indicted in the case.

In February this year, Yamamoto was sentenced to 13 years in prison for killing by unknown means his 77-year-old mentally ill father Yasushi in March 2011, allegedly acting together with his mother Junko and Okubo.

Hayashi suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, a progressive ailment with no fundamental treatments established. Afflicted since 2011 and hardly able to move, she was believed to have wished to die by euthanasia.

According to the indictment, Okubo and Yamamoto -- at Hayashi's request -- injected a barbiturate into her feeding tube at her apartment in Kyoto between 5:20 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. on Nov 30, 2019.

After Hayashi was found unconscious, she was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead later that night. The indictment said she died of acute drug intoxication.

The two doctors, who were not her attending physicians, left her apartment soon after they gave her the drug, according to investigative sources.

In Japan, euthanasia is not legally recognized. Under its Penal Code, a person who kills another at the request of that person or with his or her consent is liable to a prison term of between six months and seven years.

