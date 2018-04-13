Ex-elementary school teacher gets 4-year prison term for sexual indecency

A court on Thursday sentenced a former temporary teacher at an elementary school in Aichi Prefecture to four years in prison for forcing pupils to engage in sexual acts.
Toshihiro Ota, 30, was hired by a local education board after he changed his legal name in the family registry and failed to disclose that he was arrested in 2013 for allegedly sending child pornography online while working at an elementary school in Saitama Prefecture.
In Thursday's ruling, the Okazaki Branch of the Nagoya District Court said Ota engaged in indecent acts with five male and female students aged between six and eight between November 2016 and May 2017. He lured them into a school bathroom, telling them he would take care of their injuries, it said.
"It was reprehensible for him to commit acts by exploiting his positon as a teacher," Judge Mitsuru Nomura said in handing down the ruling.© KYODO
Michael Jackson
Only 4 years are you freaking kidding me he'll be out raring to go in no time
There is really something seriously wrong with Japan's justice system
Tommy Jones
Repugnant. A complete failure by the judicial system. This guy was arrested in 2013 for distribution of child porn, but was able to regain employment at an elementary school. Does the phrase background check mean anything? Try embracing this thing called the internet.
Garthgoyle
He didn't just committed those indecent acts but it was his second offence. Four years it's a joke. Plus there should be a way to keep track of who this guy is what he did did after he's released back into society. Even if he changed his family name again.
Yubaru
It is reprehensible to think that he will be out in 4!
Read the article as to why this happened!