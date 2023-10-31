Ex-employee of home for disabled arrested for assaulting resident

Police in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old former employee of a home for disabled people on suspicion of assaulting a male resident in his 50s.

Police said Masakazu Tsutsumi is accused of punching the mentally disabled man in the face and kicking him in the stomach at the Mishima no Sato facility on the morning of Sept 29, Kyodo News reported. Later that day, another employee noticed that the man was having difficulty walking and he was taken to hospital where doctors said he had a broken rib and that it would take about two months for him to recover from his injuries.

Police questioned Tsutsumi who was on duty with the victim at the time of the incident. Police said he has admitted to the charge and that they are also questioning him about at least five other incidents involving abuse of residents at Mishima no Sato.

Tsutsumi quit his job at the facility on Oct 13.

