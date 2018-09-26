Former Morning Musume singer Yoshizawa indicted over hit-and-run incident

Prosecutors on Wednesday indicted Hitomi Yoshizawa, a former member of the all-girl J-pop group Morning Musume, for injuring two people in an alleged hit-and-run incident while driving under the influence of alcohol.
The 33-year-old was driving at a speed of 86 kilometers per hour in a 60 kph zone before the accident, according to investigative sources.
Yoshizawa was arrested on Sept 6 on suspicion of running a red light at around 7 a.m. in Tokyo's Nakano Ward and hitting a female cyclist. She also allegedly injured a male pedestrian.
After fleeing the scene, Yoshizawa called police about 15 minutes later and returned to the accident site, the sources said. A breath test found her to have a level of alcohol in her system almost four times Japan's legal limit of 0.15 milligrams.
She has not spoken either to investigators or publically about her culpability in the incident, according to prosecutors. Her lawyer applied for bail at the Tokyo District Court.
Yoshizawa debuted as a member of Morning Musume in 2000 and served as a public relations ambassador for her hometown of Miyoshi, Saitama Prefecture, after leaving the group in 2007. She stepped down from the post following the incident.© KYODO
cla68
She deserves some jail time but I expect she’ll get the female celebrity pass.
Michael Jackson
She will get a suspended sentence because this is Japan and she's a celebrity but I suspect they'll be a big payoff to the victims and a fake tearful apology on TV at some point if she hasn't already
Chip Star
My crystal ball is telling me a payoff followed by a suspended sentence and a deep bow.
Justice has different meanings in different places . . .
Yubaru
Maybe so, but she sure as hell did not hit those people at that speed, if she had, it would have killed them!
Videos of her going through the red light have been all over the news, and if people pay close attention to the lights at the time, the pedestrians were crossing the street while the light was red AND the green right turn arrow was still on.
She looks guilty as hell, and here in Japan the pedestrians have the right of way on all roads with the exception of the toll roads, so she will end up paying for it, but this won't go to court, and she will lost her license and pay a hefty fine, and unless the people actually file charges against her, she won't see the inside of a jail.
Her bank account is going to get quite a bit lighter though! Here is a youtube video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85k1BkAgpyo
BeerDeliveryGuy
The light for cars was on the far side of the intersection. Cars going straight stop, and cars making a right turn (not plowing straight through the far side crosswalk) can turn right. The pedestrian light on the far of the intersection would have been green.
Yoshizawa ran straight through a red light at speed when only right turning cars can pass.
maybeperhapsyes
I initially thought the same thing Yubaru but it was pointed out to me as Beerdelivery \Guy just did.
She does deserve time in the big house but we all know she wont.
It will dissapear along with how all other scandals dissapear here in Japan.
$$$$$......
Move along, nothing to see here.
Do the hustle
Speeding, running a red light and driving under the influence resulting in the injury of two pedestrians and then, left the scene. She would be facing a couple of years in the pen and a ten year ban on driving where I come from.