Ex-head of McDonald's, Apple units in Japan arrested over domestic violence

Eiko Harada, who has served as the head of the Japanese subsidiaries of McDonald's Corp and Apple Inc, has been arrested for alleged domestic violence, Tokyo police said Saturday.

Harada, 72, was arrested on Friday after his wife, who is in her 50s, called the police to say that she had been beaten by her husband, they said.

Harada is credited with reviving Apple's operations in Japan as the head of the computer firm's local subsidiary from 1997 to 2004 and successfully restructuring the Japanese business of McDonald's as its CEO between 2004 and 2013.

