Ex-husband of singer Noriko Sakai arrested for 4th time over drug possession

The former husband of actress and pop singer Noriko Sakai has been arrested again on suspicion of stimulant drug possession. It is the fourth time that Yuichi Takaso, 52, has been arrested on drug possession charges.

Police said Friday that Takaso, a part-time worker, was arrested on Oct 22 after traces of the drug were detected in his system after a urine analysis, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Takaso was arrested in 2009 for possession of stimulants, for which he received a suspended term, and again in 2012, after narcotics were mailed in his name to his parents' home in Tokyo. He was not indicted in that case. He was arrested for the third time in 2016 and received a one-year jail sentence in 2017.

Sakai, 39, popularly known as Nori-P, was also arrested in August 2009 on drug possession charges and received a three-year suspended sentence.

Takaso and Sakai married in 1998 but got divorced in 2010.

