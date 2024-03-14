Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-LDP lawmaker gets suspended sentence for vote buying in mayoral election

1 Comment
TOKYO

A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced former ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Mito Kakizawa to two years in prison, suspended for five years, for an illegal campaign finance offense related to a Tokyo ward election in April last year.

The Tokyo District Court ruling said the former senior vice justice minister made payments, or offered to do so, totaling some 2.8 million yen to 10 people including incumbent assembly members that constituted bribes in connection with the Koto Ward mayoral election, in which a candidate he backed won.

"His criminal acts were malicious crimes and shook the people's confidence in the fairness of elections, which is the basis of democracy," Presiding Judge Katsuko Mukai said in handing down the ruling. Prosecutors had sought a prison term of two years without suspension.

Calling him "self-centered," Mukai said Kakizawa, 53, sought to strengthen his influence and position within the LDP by trying to give the candidate, Yayoi Kimura, a former LDP lawmaker, an advantage in the mayoral race.

Mukai said Kakizawa led and organized the illegal financing by giving instructions to his secretaries. Such acts should be "strongly condemned" and resulted in the public's "distrust in politics including at the national level," the judge said.

The judge also criticized him for appearing not to have shown sufficient remorse for violating the election law.

In the trial, Kakizawa admitted to the charges at his first hearing but effectively exercised his right to remain silent during cross-examination and refrained from commenting on his motivation for the illegal campaign financing.

According to the ruling, around February to October last year, Kakizawa provided a total of around 2.2 million yen to seven people, including former and incumbent Koto assembly members, while offering payments totaling 600,000 yen to three others.

The ruling also said Kakizawa conspired with Kimura to post a paid online advertisement during the mayoral race campaign at a cost of around 370,000 yen in another violation of the election law.

Kakizawa, who was serving his fifth term as a House of Representatives member, was arrested in December and stepped down as a lawmaker following his indictment.

If his verdict is finalized, he would lose his right to vote in and to stand for elections for the period during which his sentence is suspended.

Kimura, 58, who has been indicted without arrest in the case, resigned as mayor in November after accusations over her use of the advertisement surfaced.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

A Japanese court on Thursday sentenced former ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Mito Kakizawa to two years in prison, suspended for five years, for an illegal campaign finance offense related to a Tokyo ward election in April last year.

Way to go Japanese justice for upholding "the rules based order, a society based on equal application of the law, and the sacredness of the democratic process".

I suppose those sentiments are only for certain sectors of foreign consumption and do not apply domestically.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The caste system is alive and well in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo