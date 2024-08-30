 Japan Today
Ex-Japan ruling lawmaker indicted without arrest for salary fraud

TOKYO

Former Japanese ruling party lawmaker Megumi Hirose was indicted without arrest Friday for defrauding the state of around 3.5 million yen by claiming salary expenses for a secretary who performed no duties.

Hirose, the 58-year-old former lawyer who resigned as a member of the House of Councillors on Aug. 15, offered a fresh apology in a statement later in the day, saying that she has returned the full amount to the state with interest.

During voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors, Hirose, who left the Liberal Democratic Party in late July, admitted that one of her secretaries did not perform any duties. The secretary was registered for about one year from December 2022, her office said.

Hirose, who won her upper house seat in 2022, said she received funds to pay a salary to the second secretary "to cover office expenses." She initially said the secretary had performed tasks remotely.

