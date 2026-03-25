Ex-police officer convicted of info leak to sex-worker scouting group

A former Tokyo police officer was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, on Wednesday for passing confidential information to a sex-worker scouting group.

The Tokyo District Court ruled that Daisuke Jimbo, a 44-year-old former officer in the Tokyo Metropolitan Police's organized crime division, was guilty of informing the group, known as Natural, about monitoring cameras installed at locations connected to them.

According to the ruling, Jimbo provided the group, one of the largest sex-worker scouting organizations in Japan, with images taken by police-installed cameras in April and May of last year and disclosed the cameras' locations and coverage areas.

In July, he is also believed to have provided the group with a list of 23 addresses where the cameras were installed.

Police fired Jimbo in December.

Based in Tokyo's Kabukicho red light district, Natural scouts women to be employed in sex work and related businesses. It is believed to have earned roughly 4.5 billion yen ($28 million) in revenue in 2022.

© KYODO