Ex-justice minister and his lawmaker wife plead not guilty to vote buying

Former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his lawmaker wife Anri Kawai on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in the first hearing of a trial at the Tokyo District Court to charges of vote buying during the latter's campaign to be elected to Japan's upper house last summer.

Katsuyuki, a House of Representatives member known for having close ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been indicted on suspicion of violating the election law by handing out cash to politicians and supporters in Hiroshima Prefecture to reward them for votes secured in the campaign to get Anri elected in July 2019.

The two were arrested by Tokyo prosecutors in June and indicted the following month, dealing a blow to the Abe administration which has recently seen its popularity wane over its handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the indictment, the 57-year-old former minister doled out about 29 million yen among 100 people, including local politicians in Hiroshima, between March and August last year with the intention of securing votes.

Anri, 46, is accused of conspiring with him on 1.7 million yen worth of cash handouts to five individuals between March and June.

While admitting that he distributed money, Katsuyuki told the court, "It was not meant to ask them to vote (for Anri) or round up votes" for her.

Anri said she "never conspired with my husband or handed out cash to get elected," adding that money her husband gave out was for the purpose of expressing support for people running in local elections or to congratulate those who won seats.

While the Public Offices Election Law urges courts to swiftly deliver rulings on election-related allegations, typically within 100 days from the indictment, the trial is expected to take longer due to the large number of witnesses that are set to be called.

The Kawais, who have both already resigned from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over the scandal, will lose their seats in parliament if they are found guilty and their rulings finalized.

In the election, Anri, a former prefectural assembly member, won one of the two seats in the Hiroshima constituency where a fellow LDP candidate, the then-incumbent veteran Kensei Mizote, also ran. Mizote was unseated.

