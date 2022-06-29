Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka arrested again for drug possession, 9 days after getting suspended sentence

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday arrested a former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, just nine days after he was convicted and given a suspended sentence for a similar crime earlier this year.

According to police, Koki Tanaka, 36, was acting in a “suspicious manner” outside Kashiwa Station at around 10 p.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported. Police did not specify what Tanaka was doing, but said that he tried to avert their gaze as they approached him.

Police said Tanaka had in his possession a plastic bag containing stimulants.

The arrest came after the Nagoya District Court convicted Tanaka on June 20 and sentenced him to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.

In that case, after Tanaka checked out of his hotel room in Nagoya on Jan 30, around 0.164 grams of methamphetamine were found by a cleaning worker. At the time, he was in Nagoya for a live concert and was staying at the business hotel. He was arrested on Feb 24.

Presiding Judge Fumiaki Hiraki handed Tanaka a suspended sentence, saying the singer had shown regret for his actions, and urged him to seek help in order to stay off drugs.

Tanaka was a member of KAT-TUN from 2001 until 2013. He was arrested once before, in May 2017, for possession of marijuana but was not indicted.

© Japan Today