Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka goes on trial for drug possession

A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, went on trial in Chiba Prefecture on Thursday, charged with violating the Stimulants Control Law.
In the opening session at the Chiba District Court, Koki Tanaka, 36, pleaded guilty to possessing stimulants, Kyodo News reported. Tanaka was arrested on June 30, just nine days after he was convicted and given a suspended sentence for a similar crime earlier this year.
The court heard that Tanaka was acting in a “suspicious manner” outside Kashiwa Station at around 10 p.m. Prosecutors did not specify what Tanaka was doing, but said that he tried to avert the gaze of policer officers as they approached him. He was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing stimulants.
The arrest came after the Nagoya District Court convicted Tanaka on June 21 and sentenced him to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.
In that case, after Tanaka checked out of his hotel room in Nagoya on Jan 30, around 0.164 grams of methamphetamine were found by a cleaning worker. At the time, he was in Nagoya for a live concert and was staying at the business hotel. He was arrested on Feb 24.
The judge handed Tanaka a suspended sentence, saying the singer had shown regret for his actions, and urged him to seek help in order to stay off drugs.
Tanaka was a member of KAT-TUN from 2001 until 2013. He was arrested once before, in May 2017, for possession of marijuana but was not indicted.© Japan Today
tamanegi
This no hoper re-offending drug fiend must be sentenced for some hard time in prison.
Strangerland
The good ol' ridiculous idea that a health issue can be solved through the prison system.
Remember that old definition of insanity? Repeatedly doing something that hasn't worked, and expecting it to? That's what criminally punishing people for a health issues is. Insanity. But so many have been brainwashed for so many years, and lack the ability to think objectively outside their cultural conditioning, and instead parrot those same things they were conditioned to say, regardless of the lack of logic, and effective outcome.
TokyoJoe
Guess we should legalize and turn Tokyo into a zombie wasteland like the Californian liberal cities of LA or SanFran? Druggies lying on the roads. Stepping over crack heads while walking our kids to the Hoikuen. No thanks, we need to be hard on drugs.
Strangerland
Eh? Are you one of those people whose mind is so simple they attribute the entire problems of a city to one issue?
Strangerland
As I said:
Hasn't worked ever, and you're pushing it as the correct path to take. Because that takes intelligence, right?
virusrex
Obviously the reason for the arrest is just an excuse, the police was onto Tanaka and clearly understood he was not over his addiction.
The biggest problem is that this completely undermines the decision of the first Judge to show clemency because Tanaka refused to get help, he got it easy before, not likely to get it now and this may become a dangerous precedent for other people that could have benefitted from that clemency and had a genuine intention to fight their addiction.
Strangerland
80% of first time drug offenders in Japan receive a suspended sentence. That number hasn't changed with the re-arrest of other celebrities for drug crimes, so it's unlikely to have that effect this time either.
TokyoJoe
If you don't like living in a conservative country go and live in a US liberal city. Just don't open a business as your stock will be stolen by meth heads and the police will do nothing to help you. And watch where your kids step as the streets are lined with heroin needles.