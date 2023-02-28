Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka jailed for drug possession

A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after being found guilty of violating the Stimulants Control Law.

The Chiba District Court on Tuesday convicted Koki Tanaka, 37, who had pleaded guilty to possessing stimulants, Kyodo News reported. Tanaka was arrested last year, just nine days after he was convicted and given a suspended sentence for a similar crime earlier in the year.

The court heard that Tanaka was acting in a “suspicious manner” outside Kashiwa Station at around 10 p.m. on June 30. Prosecutors did not specify what Tanaka was doing, but said that he tried to avert the gaze of police officers as they approached him. He was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing stimulants.

The arrest came after the Nagoya District Court convicted Tanaka on June 21 and sentenced him to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.

In that case, after Tanaka checked out of his hotel room in Nagoya on Jan 30, around 0.164 grams of methamphetamine were found by a cleaning worker. At the time, he was in Nagoya for a live concert and was staying at the business hotel. He was arrested on Feb 24.

The judge handed Tanaka a suspended sentence, saying the singer had shown regret for his actions, and urged him to seek help in order to stay off drugs.

Tanaka was a member of KAT-TUN from 2001 until 2013. He was arrested once before, in May 2017, for possession of marijuana but was not indicted.

