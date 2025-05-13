 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-kindergarten employee arrested for taking nude videos of boys

0 Comments
OSAKA

A former kindergarten employee has been arrested for allegedly secretly taking nude videos of boys in the changing room of a lodging facility in western Japan to produce child pornography.

Osaka prefectural police seized 25 SD cards from the residence of Hiroki Kamada, a 38-year-old man, containing the voyeuristic footage, with several thousand boys believed to have been violated.

According to the police, between February and November last year, Kamada, who worked at a public kindergarten in Mima, Tokushima Prefecture, allegedly filmed three boys aged between 9 and 14 at the lodging facility in Kagawa Prefecture with the intention of selling the footage.

Kamada, who was arrested Monday, has admitted that he earned 3 million yen over five years from the videos, the police said.

They said Kamada is believed to have sold voyeuristic footage, mainly featuring elementary school-aged boys, on social media platforms for amounts ranging between 5,000 to 30,000 yen, and had an estimated customer base of at least 600.

He was quoted as telling the police that "videos of children in good shape sell for higher prices."

The police believe Kamada specifically targeted boys who were visiting lodging facilities as part of their sports club activities.

Last July, the police arrested another man for secretly taking photos and videos of bathers at a hot spring facility in Osaka.

It was later discovered that this individual had purchased voyeuristic videos from Kamada. This led the police to search Kamada's home in January, at which time they seized 102 items including a tablet device.

The Mima city government dismissed Kamada from his position on Feb 6.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Girl Power Is Defined in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog