Ex-kindergarten employee arrested for taking nude videos of boys

A former kindergarten employee has been arrested for allegedly secretly taking nude videos of boys in the changing room of a lodging facility in western Japan to produce child pornography.

Osaka prefectural police seized 25 SD cards from the residence of Hiroki Kamada, a 38-year-old man, containing the voyeuristic footage, with several thousand boys believed to have been violated.

According to the police, between February and November last year, Kamada, who worked at a public kindergarten in Mima, Tokushima Prefecture, allegedly filmed three boys aged between 9 and 14 at the lodging facility in Kagawa Prefecture with the intention of selling the footage.

Kamada, who was arrested Monday, has admitted that he earned 3 million yen over five years from the videos, the police said.

They said Kamada is believed to have sold voyeuristic footage, mainly featuring elementary school-aged boys, on social media platforms for amounts ranging between 5,000 to 30,000 yen, and had an estimated customer base of at least 600.

He was quoted as telling the police that "videos of children in good shape sell for higher prices."

The police believe Kamada specifically targeted boys who were visiting lodging facilities as part of their sports club activities.

Last July, the police arrested another man for secretly taking photos and videos of bathers at a hot spring facility in Osaka.

It was later discovered that this individual had purchased voyeuristic videos from Kamada. This led the police to search Kamada's home in January, at which time they seized 102 items including a tablet device.

The Mima city government dismissed Kamada from his position on Feb 6.

