crime

Ex-lawmaker Anri Kawai hospitalized after sleeping pill overdose

TOKYO

Anri Kawai, a former member of the House of Councillors in the Diet, who was convicted of buying votes, has been hospitalized after taking an overdose of sleeping pills.

According to police, Kawai, 48, called a relative at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and said “Sayonara,” Fuji TV reported. The relative called police who went to her apartment and found her in a groggy state. She was taken to hospital where doctors said Friday that her life was not in danger.

Police said Kawai told medical staff she had taken at least 20 sleeping pills.

In January 2021, the Tokyo District Court sentenced Kawai to 16 months in prison, suspended for five years, for violation of the Public Offices Election Law after she and her husband paid 1.6 million yen to Hiroshima prefectural assembly members to buy votes for her in the 2019 House of Councillors election.

Her husband, former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, was sentenced to three years in prison last June.

I hope she recovers and repents. There is still time.

