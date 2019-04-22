Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ex-LDP lawmaker referred to prosecutors over rape allegations

2 Comments
NAGOYA

Police on Monday referred a former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker to prosecutors on suspicion of raping a woman he was dating in December, investigative sources said.

Tsuyoshi Tabata, 46, a former Bank of Japan employee who served as a House of Representatives member three times, has admitted to sexually assaulting the woman at her home while she was sleeping, after they had dinner together in Nagoya on Christmas Eve last year.

The former LDP lawmaker is also suspected of having committed an offence by taking photos of the woman in her 20s with his mobile phone while she was naked, the sources said.

Tabata had resigned from the LDP in February and from parliament in March after facing criticism from both the ruling and opposition parties over the scandal.

If she was unable to give consent, then it's rape. It doesn't matter if she went to the hotel willingly

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@sensei258

Agreed!

Does the LDP have anyone with integrity?

.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well, here's the sexual creep of the week and it's only Tuesday.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

